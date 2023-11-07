Sensex (-0.22%)
64818.65 -140.04
Nifty (-0.14%)
19385.30 -26.45
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
40085.10 + 148.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
6124.50 + 19.85
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
43491.75 -127.65
Heatmap

Kharif crop prices will guide inflation fight in coming months amid polls

The ongoing elections in the three states could also be influenced if inflation rears its head again.

agriculture, farming, farmers, farm, crops, kharif, sowing
Premium

The first advance estimates are usually very initial projections on the crop size and, more often than not, are revised as more inputs come from the fields. | Photo: Representative image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us
A few weeks back, the Central government released the first advance estimate of kharif crops, which showed a dip in production of almost all crops except for tur due to uneven monsoon and other natural calamities, including pest attacks, in the case of cotton.

The first advance estimates are usually very initial projections on the crop size and, more often than not, are revised as more inputs come from the fields. But, the findings have rung alarm bells in several quarters.

The Centre, along with many others, is confident that as more details come, the crop's estimates will be revised upwards, but if the numbers stay around their current projections (see chart), then it could spell trouble for

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

From the hub: Shades of distress colour Punjab's weaves and drapes

Southeast Asia woos Indians with more flight seats and free visas

Pakistan informs IMF its debt serving costs may go up to PKR 8.5 trn

India's total tax receipts likely to exceed Budget Estimate in FY24

Topics : Kharif season Assembly elections central government Inflation rise agriculture economy

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon