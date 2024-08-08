Business Standard
Knitting the tax net: Special CBDT unit to spot top 5K cases of unpaid tax

As on April 1 this year, the arrears demand has increased to Rs 43 trillion, from Rs 24 trillion on April 1, 2023

Shrimi Choudhary
Aug 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), driven by a “very steep rise” in pending income tax arrears, has decided to create a special team to identify the “top 5,000 cases” by the end of September. These cases, which would include unpaid personal income tax as well as corporate tax, constitute nearly 60 per cent of all outstanding dues.
 
Spotting these cases is part of the CBDT’s Central Action Plan (CAP) for this financial year. Disseminated internally to officials, the CAP underlines that “a more focused and targeted approach is required to manage past tax demands”.
 
Aug 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

