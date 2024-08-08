Knitting the tax net: Special CBDT unit to spot top 5K cases of unpaid tax

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), driven by a “very steep rise” in pending income tax arrears, has decided to create a special team to identify the “top 5,000 cases” by the end of September. These cases, which would include unpaid personal income tax as well as corporate tax, constitute nearly 60 per cent of all outstanding dues.



Spotting these cases is part of the CBDT’s Central Action Plan (CAP) for this financial year. Disseminated internally to officials, the CAP underlines that “a more focused and targeted approach is required to manage past tax demands”.



