Kolkata leather units hit by US tariffs, eye UK and EU markets for relief

Across three floors of a Kolkata leather factory, about 380 workers cut, stitch and assemble handbags and wallets at a steady tempo. The pieces, many bearing the unmistakable 'Boss' logo, are neatly stacked in rows—masking the disruption caused by the United States’ decision to raise tariffs to 50 per cent.

For Crescent Exports Syndicate, whose largest market is the US, the additional 25 per cent duty has slowed orders. But for now, the bustle of the manufacturing unit, spread across 85,000 square feet, masks the uncertainty of shrinking margins and potential impact on employment.

“We had strong orders from the