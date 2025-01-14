Business Standard

Labour codes may align with state rules by March; West Bengal not on board

Labour codes may align with state rules by March; West Bengal not on board

Labour economist K R Shyam Sundar said the "vaguely constructed" new labour laws were at the root of the "malady"

Shiva Rajora Delhi
Jan 14 2025

The Union labour ministry is aiming to “standardise and harmonise” by March the rules made by state governments, except West Bengal, under the four new labour codes, which may pave the way for implementing the labour legislation.
 
“The government is fully committed to implementing the new codes. Regarding this, it has been working with states and Union Territories (UTs) to bring in the desired level of uniformity in their rules, so that the objective of consolidating the existing myriad labour laws into four new codes is fulfilled. The exercise is slated to be completed by March,” a government official said.
