Laptop import cut of 5% in works; govt wants no supply disruption

The caveat assumes significance in context of the govt's announcement of its plan in Aug 2023 to issue licences for import of select IT hardware products to reduce the country's dependence on China

As the Union government explores ways to restrict import of laptops and other electronic devices starting with a 5 per cent reduction from the current level, it is working to ensure that there’s no supply disruption in India even if an import cap is
Shreya NandiNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

As the Union government explores ways to restrict import of laptops and other electronic devices starting with a 5 per cent reduction from the current level, it is working to ensure that there’s no supply disruption in India even if an import cap is introduced, it is learnt.
 
The caveat assumes significance in the context of the government’s announcement of its plan in August 2023 to issue licences for import of select IT hardware products to reduce the country's dependence on China.
 
However, due to resistance from companies, industry lobby groups and key trade partners including the United States (US),
Topics : Laptops import cover India imports

