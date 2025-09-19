Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industry

Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industry

Move seen to ease financing woes of India's nascent shipbuilding industry

Since 2016, shipyards have been granted the status of infrastructure. | File Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The Ministry of Finance has finally given infrastructure status to large ships, meeting one of the shipping industry’s longest-standing demands. This comes seven months after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it in her Budget speech.
 
In a notification on September 19, the department of economic affairs of the finance ministry notified a modification to the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors.
 
“‘Large ships’ are included in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of ‘Transport and Logistics’,” the finance ministry’s gazette notification said.
 
A footnote in the notification further explained that
