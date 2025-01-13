Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Latest sanctions on Russia likely to cut off discounted crude oil

Latest sanctions on Russia likely to cut off discounted crude oil

Govt expects no oil shortage, says no disruption expected for 6-8 weeks

Russia’s state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on
Premium

While the financial burden may rise, the government doesn't expect a shortage of oil or disruption in flows to India, at least in the next two months.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The spate of latest sanctions on Russian oil and gas entities by the US may cut off India's access to discounted Russian crude oil and force it to buy at market prices, official sources said on Monday. There may not be an immediate disruption, as volumes already in transit would take 6-8 weeks to reach India.
 
"There is no direct impact on us (India). The indirect impact is that the discounts on Russian crude oil that we were getting so far may stop. In that case, we have to buy at market prices. That's the worst case scenario," a senior
Topics : US sanctions Russia Crude Oil

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon