Likely pact with Oman comes as a welcome surprise in India's FTA drive

CEPA is also commonly referred to as a free trade agreement, or FTA. The next round of talks for it with Oman are scheduled to start on January 16

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Last month, the commerce department announced that the text of the proposed trade agreement between India and Oman had been “substantially concluded”, indicating that both countries might be able to finalise and sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) over the next few weeks.

CEPA is also commonly referred to as a free trade agreement, or FTA. The next round of talks for it with Oman are scheduled to start on January 16.

Three rounds of talks have taken place so far, even as the formal commencement of the negotiations happened less than two months ago – on November 20. The negotiations

Topics : Oman FTA talks CEPA India trade policy

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

