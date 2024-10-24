Listed SME capital expenditure growing faster than larger players

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Smaller businesses listed on the stock exchanges are outdoing their larger peers when it comes to growth in the cash they are redirecting towards creation of long-term assets such as new factories.
The cash flow from investing activities, a key indicator for such activity, for listed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is up 87 per cent from FY18, compared to a 63 per cent increase seen for BSE 200 companies. The analysis is based on 183 listed companies from the SME segment and 152