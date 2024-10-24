Listed SME capital expenditure growing faster than larger players

Smaller businesses listed on the stock exchanges are outdoing their larger peers when it comes to growth in the cash they are redirecting towards creation of long-term assets such as new factories.

ALSO READ: SMEs' operating cash flow fell 69% in FY24; sales and profits outperformed The cash flow from investing activities, a key indicator for such activity, for listed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is up 87 per cent from FY18, compared to a 63 per cent increase seen for BSE 200 companies. The analysis is based on 183 listed companies from the SME segment and 152 The cash flow from investing activities, a key indicator for such activity, for listed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is up 87 per cent from FY18, compared to a 63 per cent increase seen for BSE 200 companies. The analysis is based on 183 listed companies from the SME segment and 152