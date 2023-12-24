Macron invited for R-Day: Propelling Indo-French defence into new orbits

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo: AP/PTI

Come January, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the fifth French President to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. Announced on Friday, Macron’s upcoming visit had surprised policy watchers after months of speculation over whether US President Joe Biden would attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

However, officials say the visit makes sense, given how crucial France has become to India’s defence, space, and civil nuclear plans.

Macron had been in India for the recent Group of Twenty (G20) summit. After a luncheon meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the only visiting leader to have done