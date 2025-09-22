Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MAHAGENCO starts operations at Chhattisgarh's Gare Palma coal mine

The box cut activity at the mine was launched in the presence of MAHAGENCO's Chairman and Managing Director B Radhakrishnan

The project will generate around 3,400 direct and thousands of indirect employment opportunities. (Representative image)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

MAHAGENCO, Maharashtra’s state power generation company, on Thursday commenced operations at its coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Gare Palma Sector II block in Raigarh district, with the Adani Group serving as the mine developer and operator. 
 
The box cut activity at the mine was launched in the presence of MAHAGENCO’s Chairman and Managing Director B Radhakrishnan. 
 
The company has obtained all the required environmental, forest, mining, and administrative clearances for this project. 
 
The mine was allotted to the company by the coal ministry in a re-auction in August 2015.
 
“The mine was formally inaugurated, and the box cut activity was successfully
