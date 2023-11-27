Maharashtra's farmers thirst for a trickle of hope amid water crisis

After a laborious day on the farm, Bhagwannathu Bhagat was on his way back home to Rajuri village in Purandar tehsil last year when he met with an accident that paralysed him due to a spinal injury. The mishap rendered him unemployable as he lost strength in his limbs.

Bhagat, who used to earn Rs 200 per day, has been confined to a hastily assembled makeshift tent outside his home for the past 12 months. His mobility has been relinquished, and he is unable to walk, climb stairs, or even lift himself.

As a result, his brother Kundalik Bhagat finds himself in a tight spot.