Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged exporters to make the most of the existing free-trade agreements (FTA) that India has signed, and “leave their comfort zone” to capture new market opportunities. His comments come at a time when the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian products.

“The message by the Prime Minister was loud and clear – we have signed a few FTAs recently. Trade deals with the EU and the US are also in the pipeline and we will continue to sign FTAs with other countries as well. That’s the government job. However,