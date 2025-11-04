Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

At a high-level meeting with export councils, PM Modi called on exporters to fully leverage India's FTAs amid US tariff hikes, while industry sought policy and financial relief

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)
premium

According to commerce department data, India’s total shipments to the US contracted 11.9 per cent in September to $5.5 billion, marking the fourth consecutive decline in value terms. | (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged exporters to make the most of the existing free-trade agreements (FTA) that India has signed, and “leave their comfort zone” to capture new market opportunities. His comments come at a time when the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian products.
 
“The message by the Prime Minister was loud and clear – we have signed a few FTAs recently. Trade deals with the EU and the US are also in the pipeline and we will continue to sign FTAs with other countries as well. That’s the government job. However,
Topics : Narendra Modi US tariff hike US tariffs Trade talks Indian exports India trade policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon