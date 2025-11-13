Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manmohan Singh was no free market ideologue: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Manmohan Singh was not a free-market ideologue but a reformer guided by pragmatism, integrity, and faith in the state's developmental role, says Ahluwalia

Delivering a lecture on “The Life and Legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh”, Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia underlined the former Prime Minister’s ability to persuade through logic and integrity rather than oratory. (Photo: PTI)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Thursday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not a “free market ideologue” but a leader who balanced growth with equity, combining economic reform with deep personal integrity and a belief in the state’s developmental role. 
Delivering a lecture on “The Life and Legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh”, organised by the Prime Ministers Museum and Library as part of its Prime Ministers Lecture Series, Ahluwalia recalled Singh as “both a mentor and a role model”.
 
Ahluwalia said while Singh’s economic vision liberalised India’s economy, his approach was grounded in pragmatism rather
