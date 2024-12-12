Manufacturing firms see decline in operating profit for second qtr in a row

Manufacturing companies earned less money from their core business in the September 2024 quarter than in the same period last year.

In fact, the operating profit for these entities is down 18.4 per cent year-on-year, according to data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which looked at the results of manufacturing companies from a sample of 1,740 companies with data available as of the September quarter.

Operating profit is profits before depreciation, interest, tax, and amortisation – net of prior period and extraordinary transactions, other income, and income from financial services. The fall is worse than the 8.8