Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing firms see decline in operating profit for second qtr in a row

Manufacturing firms see decline in operating profit for second qtr in a row

The operating profit for manufacturing firms is down 18.4% year-on-year, according to CMIE

Manufacturing firms see a sharp decline in operating profit, negative growth for second quarter in a row
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manufacturing companies earned less money from their core business in the September 2024 quarter than in the same period last year.
 
In fact, the operating profit for these entities is down 18.4 per cent year-on-year, according to data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which looked at the results of manufacturing companies from a sample of 1,740 companies with data available as of the September quarter. 
 
Operating profit is profits before depreciation, interest, tax, and amortisation – net of prior period and extraordinary transactions, other income, and income from financial services. The fall is worse than the 8.8
Topics : manufacturing jobs Manufacturing sector growth GDP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon