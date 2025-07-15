Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Maritime incidents involving India and its seafarers rose 22% in 2024

Maritime incidents involving India and its seafarers rose 22% in 2024

According to India's shipping regulator Directorate General (DG) of Shipping, the incidents resulted in 83 deaths and 61 injuries

maritime accidents, incidents, maritime
premium

Non-operational incidents may occur ashore or onboard and are not necessarily caused by navigational or operational failures, but still pose risks to crew safety and shipboard continuity.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Incidents in the maritime sector involving Indian seafarers, and  foreign vessels in Indian waters rose by 21.6 per cent in 2024 to 186, highlighting the need to strengthen safety frameworks. 
According to India’s shipping regulator Directorate General (DG) of Shipping, the incidents resulted in 83 deaths and 61 injuries. 
“The majority of deaths were linked to other casualties, highlighting the need for crew welfare focus. Timely reporting and preventive actions remain crucial to minimise risks and safeguard lives. Continuous monitoring and corrective measures are essential to strengthen maritime safety standards,” DG Shipping said in its Maritime Safety Investigation Report 2024.
Topics : maritime sector Accidents Shipping industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon