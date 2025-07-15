Maritime incidents involving India and its seafarers rose 22% in 2024

Incidents in the maritime sector involving Indian seafarers, and foreign vessels in Indian waters rose by 21.6 per cent in 2024 to 186, highlighting the need to strengthen safety frameworks.

According to India’s shipping regulator Directorate General (DG) of Shipping, the incidents resulted in 83 deaths and 61 injuries.

“The majority of deaths were linked to other casualties, highlighting the need for crew welfare focus. Timely reporting and preventive actions remain crucial to minimise risks and safeguard lives. Continuous monitoring and corrective measures are essential to strengthen maritime safety standards,” DG Shipping said in its Maritime Safety Investigation Report 2024.