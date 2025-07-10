Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

In June, Singh had said the Centre had not abandoned the lateral entry route in the civil services, and said the Centre remains open to lateral entries

Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh

Himanshi BhardwajDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Amid a shortage of skilled manpower in state science and technology (S&T) councils, Union minister Jitendra Singh called for lateral entry for science secretaries in states, indicating that the current crop of the highest-level science officials across States are not particularly motivated to spur scientific progress.
 
“The science and technology secretary in states is the most reluctant secretary. He’s invariably an Indian Administrative Service officer who feels he has been sidelined and given this portfolio— hence he’s always looking to be transferred out. Most of the time, he’s in the chief minister’s office seeking a transfer”, Singh said.
 
“This issue
