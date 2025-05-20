Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / MCA may amend IBC to scrap prior CCI approval for insolvency bids

MCA may amend IBC to scrap prior CCI approval for insolvency bids

Experts feel a clarity by the government on this matter would bring relief to bidders who were concerned about approaching CCI before the CoC approval

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Premium

The top court on May 8 agreed to look into a request made by the CCI to reconsider its earlier judgment from January

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to clarify that prior permission of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated. 
 
This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) rejecting the winning bid of AGI Greenpac for Hindustan National Glass in January due to its failure to get CCI approval before the nod of the plan by the Committee of Creditors (Coc). 
 
“We want to reduce the burden on CCI. We will try to
Topics : IBC MCA Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code CCI Competition Commission of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon