Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to clarify that prior permission of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated. The(MCA) is likely to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to clarify that prior permission of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated.

This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) rejecting the winning bid of AGI Greenpac for Hindustan National Glass in January due to its failure to get CCI approval before the nod of the plan by the Committee of Creditors (Coc).

“We want to reduce the burden on CCI. We will try to