MCA may widen internship scheme, engage states to boost participation

Readying for the roll out of the second tranche of internships under the PM internship programme, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to reach out to state governments to engage with applicants to increase participation.

According to a source, around 280 companies are in the process of being inducted into the scheme. They will identify internship opportunities available across districts.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, currently in its pilot stage, has seen less than 100,000 internship offers given out of 127,000 opportunities posted by companies in the first phase.

Data for the number of offers availed by applicants