Home / Economy / News / MCA aims to complete Gensol Engineering probe in three to five months

MCA aims to complete Gensol Engineering probe in three to five months

Authorities including NFRA and ICAI are examining Gensol's books and audit trail; SFIO probe likely if MCA finds sufficient evidence of fund diversion

Image: X@GensolGroup

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expecting to close the investigation in the matter of Gensol Engineering within the next three to five months, official sources said.
 
“We want to gather all evidence and complete the investigation internally while the matter is still hot,” the official source said.
 
The MCA has been conducting its due diligence in the Gensol Engineering fund diversion matter through its Director General and the Registrar of Companies offices since April. The government is looking into the books of around 17 companies related to Gensol Engineering, sources said.
 
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), on
Topics : Gensol group Electric Vehicles Auto industry Startups MCA

