Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

The order though some said applies only to products other than meat which is sold as 'halal' certified

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
The UP government’s order banning sale and distribution of halal certified food products in the state may make meat sellers wary of explicitly promoting such items through advertising boards outside their shops.

The state government over the weekend banned sale, distribution and display of halal certified products in the state. The announcement, however, is unlikely to impact exports which have been kept outside the purview of the ban, trade and market sources said.
 
Meat sellers, who were alarmed after the announcement, said that it is very difficult to distinguish halal from non-halal meat as unofficial estimates show almost 90 per cent of the meat and meat products sold in India are halal.
 

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Meat sellers Meat exports halal food

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

