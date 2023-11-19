Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

The UP government’s order banning sale and distribution of halal certified food products in the state may make meat sellers wary of explicitly promoting such items through advertising boards outside their shops.

The state government over the weekend banned sale, distribution and display of halal certified products in the state. The announcement, however, is unlikely to impact exports which have been kept outside the purview of the ban, trade and market sources said.



Meat sellers, who were alarmed after the announcement, said that it is very difficult to distinguish halal from non-halal meat as unofficial estimates show almost 90 per cent of the meat and meat products sold in India are halal.

