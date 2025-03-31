MGNREGA ends FY25 with 2.1% higher work demand, shows govt data

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) ended FY25 with a 2.1 per cent rise in households demanding work in March 2025 compared to the previous year, and a negative net balance of nearly ₹30,000 crore, primarily due to unpaid material dues.

According to MGNREGA data as of March 31, total expenditure for FY25 stood at ₹125,219 crore, while available funds were around ₹96,000 crore, resulting in a negative net balance of ₹29,440 crore. Unpaid dues amounted to ₹21,304 crore, with 91 per cent pertaining towards materials, and unpaid wages totaling around ₹968 crore.

Major states with significant