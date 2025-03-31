Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / MGNREGA ends FY25 with 2.1% higher work demand, shows govt data

MGNREGA ends FY25 with 2.1% higher work demand, shows govt data

According to data sourced from the MGNREGA website as on March 31, 2025 at 1400 hours' total expenditure on the scheme (this included due payment) in Fy-25 was around Rs 125,219 crore

Experts suggest that the negative balance may be attributed to delays in fund clearance due to March-end holidays

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) ended FY25 with a 2.1 per cent rise in households demanding work in March 2025 compared to the previous year, and a negative net balance of nearly ₹30,000 crore, primarily due to unpaid material dues.
 
According to MGNREGA data as of March 31, total expenditure for FY25 stood at ₹125,219 crore, while available funds were around ₹96,000 crore, resulting in a negative net balance of ₹29,440 crore. Unpaid dues amounted to ₹21,304 crore, with 91 per cent pertaining towards materials, and unpaid wages totaling around ₹968 crore.
 
Major states with significant
