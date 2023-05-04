“We are targeting funds from the NGHM to meet our demand for the next-gen tech like electrolyzers and fuel stack,” senior government officials said, adding, “These funds will help BHEL take the lead in the development of world-class green hydrogen technology.”

The ministry will put forward the proposal to seek funds from the proposed Rs 1,866 crore under the pilot projects and research and development (R&D) head for the current fiscal year (FY24).