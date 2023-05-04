In the first meeting of the empowered group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) on May 5, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) plans to propose a detailed strategy to seek funds for the next-generation technology research by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Business Standard has learnt.
The ministry will put forward the proposal to seek funds from the proposed Rs 1,866 crore under the pilot projects and research and development (R&D) head for the current fiscal year (FY24).
“We are targeting funds from the NGHM to meet our demand for the next-gen tech like electrolyzers and fuel stack,” senior government officials said, adding, “These funds will help BHEL take the lead in the development of world-class green hydrogen technology.”
