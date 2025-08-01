Datanomics: Market access vs mass survival in unequal India-US fields

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced imports from India would face a 25 per cent tariff over the existing most-favoured-nation rates, citing India’s high trade barriers and “strenuous and obnoxious” non-monetary restrictions. This move is seen as a pressure tactic to force India into signing a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, one of the major bones of contention in the BTA negotiations is agriculture. The US is demanding greater access to Indian agri markets. In the US, farmers receive direct income payments. In India, support is largely through subsidised inputs, public procurement, and food distribution schemes — offering basic