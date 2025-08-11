Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MMDR Bill proposes mine expansion, relief on critical mineral charges

MMDR Bill proposes mine expansion, relief on critical mineral charges

Bill allows easier lease expansion for deep-seated minerals, waives charges for critical minerals, removes captive sale cap, and sets up mineral exchanges to boost mining output

The Bill will also allow captive miners to sell all surplus production after meeting the needs of their linked plants, with state governments permitted to authorise the sale of old mineral dumps.

Saket KumarSudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

The Union government on Monday introduced the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, with provisions aimed at boosting domestic mining output. Key changes include easier expansion into contiguous areas for deep-seated minerals and exemption from additional charges for critical and strategic minerals when found within an existing lease.
 
Under the proposed amendments, holders of mining leases for deep-seated minerals will be allowed a one-time expansion of their lease area by up to 10 per cent to cover contiguous zones that would otherwise be uneconomical to mine separately. For composite licence holders, this limit
