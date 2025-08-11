Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JM Financial Q1 results: Profit jumps 166% to ₹454 crore on lower expenses

JM Financial Q1 results: Profit jumps 166% to ₹454 crore on lower expenses

The financial services company had earned ₹171 crore in the same quarter a year ago

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

The transaction pipeline remains robust across businesses, reflecting the company's deep market engagement, Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JM Financial Ltd, said. (Photo: X @@JMFSLtd)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JM Financial on Monday reported a 166 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹ 454 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The financial services company had earned ₹ 171 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹ 1,121 crore during the June quarter 2025-26, from ₹ 1,093 crore a year ago, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses declined to ₹ 529 crore compared to ₹ 849 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Net worth during the quarter has crossed ₹ 10,000 crore.

The transaction pipeline remains robust across businesses, reflecting the company's deep market engagement, Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JM Financial Ltd, said.

 

"In real estate loans and distressed credit, our focused recovery strategies have delivered strong results, and we remain committed to driving similar outcomes, going forward," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News JM Financial Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

