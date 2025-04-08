Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MMRDA secures lines of credit worth Rs 4.07 trillion to develop MMR's infra

MMRDA is the Maharashtra government agency responsible for preparing a regional infrastructure development plan for the MMR

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed non-binding lines of credit worth Rs 4.07 trillion (approximately $47.40 billion) with various Indian financial institutions for infrastructure development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
MMRDA is the Maharashtra government agency responsible for preparing a regional infrastructure development plan for the MMR.
 
The partnerships were formalised at the India Global Forum 2025. The participating institutions are: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) – Rs 1.5 trillion; Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) – Rs 1 trillion; Power Finance Corporation (PFC) – Rs 1 trillion; Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) – Rs 50,000 crore;
