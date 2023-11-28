Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

'Moment of truth': Fossil fuel lobby casts long shadow over COP28

In an interview with AFP on Saturday, Jaber had defended the large presence of heavy-emitting industries, including the oil and gas sector

Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch
Premium

Late Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said the oil and gas industry was being “unjustly vilified”

Agencies
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) United Nations (UN) Climate Summit is scheduled to commence on Thursday in Dubai, amid mounting allegations of major influence by the global oil and gas industry. Days before the pivotal UN conference on the climate crisis begins, the BBC reported on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) planned to leverage its role as the host of UN climate talks to strike oil and gas deals.

A series of leaked briefing documents, obtained by independent journalists at the Centre for Climate Reporting working alongside the BBC, reveal that the UAE's COP28 team explored business opportunities for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), the UAE’s state-owned national oil giant.

The documents prepared for COP28 President

Also Read

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

UAE leverages oil power to push secretive oil cos on emission cuts: Report

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

E-commerce volumes spiked 23% during Black Friday sales: Unicommerce

Unilateral carbon border taxes are coercive trade measures : BASIC nations

'China slows, India grows': S&P pegs 7% GDP growth for India by 2026

China pneumonia outbreak: Indian exporters closely monitoring the situation

Domestic coal prices match international trends without raising power bills

Topics : United Nations UN climate summit climate summit Global oil output oil and gas reserves UN climate talks

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon