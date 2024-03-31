MPC may keep repo rate, stance unchanged at FY25's 1st meet: BS Poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep both the policy repo rate and the stance unchanged in the first policy review of 2024-25, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll.

The RBI will announce the review of the policy on April 5.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in all the six policy review meetings in 2023-24.

“The upward revision in the National Statistical