close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Money for mining the seas: India considers political and financial risks

Legislative reform could create the environment for investments at a scale the government can hardly provide

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia
Premium

Photo: Wikipedia

4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us
When Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said at a recent event that the government plans a new offshore law, industry leaders thought the private sector would get to mine in the deep seas in partnership with foreign companies.
Indian mining will have to up its game for such work. India holds 11 per cent of the world's proved deposits of titanium dioxide but it imports $1 billion of the “new age" mineral annually. Titanium has widespread use—from the defence industry to airlines—because it is lightweight and durable.
Bharadwaj blamed “technological inefficiencies, and litigation” for such failures. Stakes are high as most of these new age minerals go into the green energy sector and so are heavily linked to India’s net zero ambitions. (see chart)
Or

Also Read

Mumbai among cities at maximum risk due to rising sea levels: WMO report

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

Third, and the biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise from today

IIT Madras generates power from sea waves, aims to go commercial by 2024

AM Mining India completes acquisition of debt-ridden Uttam Galva Steels

Give details of tech, R&D proposals to expert group: Cab sec to ministries

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Topics : Mining mines ministry

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Give details of tech, R&D proposals to expert group: Cab sec to ministries

Technology, 5G, USB-C, Smartphone, Repair, Apps
3 min read

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

optical fibre, bharat net, bharatnet, broadband, internet, technology, cable
2 min read

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

nirmala sitharaman
3 min read
Premium

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

tax
4 min read

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

Blackstone's delisting offer for India's R Systems International fails

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon