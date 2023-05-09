Money for mining the seas: India considers political and financial risks

When Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said at a recent event that the government plans a new offshore law, industry leaders thought the private sector would get to mine in the deep seas in partnership with foreign companies.
Indian mining will have to up its game for such work. India holds 11 per cent of the world's proved deposits of titanium dioxide but it imports $1 billion of the “new age" mineral annually. Titanium has widespread use—from the defence industry to airlines—because it is lightweight and durable.
Bharadwaj blamed “technological inefficiencies, and litigation” for such failures. Stakes are high as most of these new age minerals go into the green energy sector and so are heavily linked to India’s net zero ambitions. (see chart)
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or