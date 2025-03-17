More Chinese market access may help India counter Trump tariff impact

As the US administration under President Donald Trump tries to balance its trade ties with India, New Delhi’s overall trade deficit may widen in the range of one-tenth to one-fifth.

India is a net importer but enjoys a trade surplus with the US. The surplus widened from $17.27 billion in 2019-20 to $35.32 billion in 2023-24, and stood at $23.26 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year. If it is wiped out, India's trade deficit could widen by as low as 10.7 per cent and as high as 22.14 per cent, taking into account the past