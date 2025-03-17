Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
More Chinese market access may help India counter Trump tariff impact

While India can look for innovative ideas to balance it out, one of the options available may be to persuade China to give it more market access

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

As the US administration under President Donald Trump tries to balance its trade ties with India, New Delhi’s overall trade deficit may widen in the range of one-tenth to one-fifth.
 
India is a net importer but enjoys a trade surplus with the US. The surplus widened from $17.27 billion in 2019-20 to $35.32 billion in 2023-24, and stood at $23.26 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year. If it is wiped out, India's trade deficit could widen by as low as 10.7 per cent and as high as 22.14 per cent, taking into account the past
