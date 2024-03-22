Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MSCI EM ex-China assets top $11 billion as China pessimism grows

India stands to benefit most from increasing flows into index excluding China

China market
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Once considered an emerging market (EM) darling, China is now facing ostracism from the EM basket due to a prolonged spell of poor returns, an uncertain economic outlook, and geopolitical hostilities.

The assets of a popular EM-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) excluding China (ex-China), issued by BlackRock (iShares EM ex-China), have exceeded $11 billion this month, marking a twenty-two-fold increase from less than $500 million three years ago.
 
Market watchers note that an increasing number of passive investors, particularly from the US and Europe, are reallocating their investments to ETFs that exclude China.
 
India stands to gain the most from this trend,

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Gold, silver prices tumble amid weak trends in the global markets

Amid record forex reserves, rupee hits new closing low of Rs 83.43

RBI conducts 3 VRR auctions in a day as overnight rates go past MSF rate

RBI board reviews domestic economic situation, outlook and challenges

Global trade outlook positive, geopolitical uncertainties remain: UNCTAD

Topics : Chinese economy Asian markets China China market meltdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon