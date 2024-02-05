Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Big guns firing on the capex front

Is private capex picking up? In the Interim Budget speech on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “private investments are happening at scale”.

The big-ticket investments are from the big guns of industry — from Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, and Lakshmi Mittal to the Tata group. Some of these announcements are for the medium term, some are imminent. But according to some industry players, private capex revival is not a broad trend, as yet.



According to Rajashree Murkute, senior director, CareEdge, private capex in India has been muted in FY24 as compared to central and state-led capex.