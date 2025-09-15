A metal-petal: How Navi Mumbai airport mimics a lotus, carries a legacy

Rising from reclaimed wetlands at the edge of India’s financial capital, a lotus of metal and glass is taking shape — set to extend the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s reach to the world.

Expected to open this year, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will greet passengers under a petal-shaped roof with flowing contours, echoing the design spirit of its twin aerodrome in Mumbai.

The airport will feature a central atrium resembling a pond where lotuses bloom, with concourses radiating outward like unfurling petals.

Its glass façades and latticework mimic lotus leaves. Perforated screens — colloquially referred to as jaalis —