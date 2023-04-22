close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

DRDO has earlier demonstrated land-based BMD systems successfully with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats emerging from adversaries

Ajai Shukla
India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
Premium

Photo: @NewsIADN

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted their maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile on Saturday.
“The successful trial was conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal… The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having naval ballistic missile defence (BMD) capability,” stated a defence ministry release.
DRDO has earlier demonstrated land-based BMD systems successfully with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats emerging from adversaries. These tests have demonstrated the ability to detect, track, engage and shoot down ballistic missiles of the Prithvi-class.
Or

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems rolls out 100th surface-to-air missile kit

IIT Mandi's new research might become a new shelter on battleground

Navy Chief Kumar arrives in Tokyo for quadrilateral naval Exercise Malabar

Shrinking engineering exports to UAE, China led to overall dip in FY23

UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India

IMF likely to have erred on India's growth forecast, says RBI paper

Discoms to submit report on electricity subsidy to Centre every quarter

Eight states notify guidelines for monitoring direct selling entities

Topics : Indian Navy DRDO Naval Warship Defence ministry

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Shrinking engineering exports to UAE, China led to overall dip in FY23

exports
2 min read

UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

IMF likely to have erred on India's growth forecast, says RBI paper

RBI
5 min read

Discoms to submit report on electricity subsidy to Centre every quarter

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm
2 min read

Eight states notify guidelines for monitoring direct selling entities

direct selling
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shrinking engineering exports to UAE, China led to overall dip in FY23

exports
2 min read

UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India

exports, imports, trade
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon