Nearly a decade on, New Zealand keen to restart free-trade agreement talks

New Zealand has expressed a keen interest in restarting free-trade agreement (FTA) talks with India to enhance bilateral trade ties, said people privy to the development. Although India is also keen on signing an FTA with New Zealand, it is still considering certain factors, as it is working on a revamped trade strategy and has almost finalised standard operating procedures for negotiating trade deals, one of the persons cited above told Business Standard. The two countries entered into FTA negotiations 14 years ago, but talks stalled after 10 rounds of discussions, and no formal round of negotiations has been held