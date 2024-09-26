Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / 'NEET' problem: 25% of India's youth not in education, employment, training

'NEET' problem: 25% of India's youth not in education, employment, training

NEET, short for not in education, employment and training, globally 20.4% of youth fell into the NEET category in 2023

jobless youth
Premium

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly a quarter of India’s youth, aged 15 to 24, is neither employed, enrolled in education, or receiving any training. While the share of this cohort, NEET — short for not in education, employment and training — has fallen over the years, it has remained higher than the global average.

Over the years, the share moved down from 30.8 per cent in 2018 to 23.5 per cent in 2023, according to data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO). However, the agency estimates it to rise to 25.9 per cent in 2024.
 
“While there is a decline, the
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Employment in India unemployment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon