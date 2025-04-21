Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / New accounting norms to bolster financial reporting quality: ICAI

New accounting norms to bolster financial reporting quality: ICAI

The proposed standards also present two additional subtotals in the profit or loss section: 'operating profit or loss' and 'profit or loss before financing and income taxes'

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI
Premium

ICAI had issued an exposure draft of Ind AS 118 for public comments in January 2025.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed new accounting standard Ind AS 118 will mark a significant step forward in enhancing the quality and clarity of financial reporting in India, Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Monday.  
ICAI had issued an exposure draft of Ind AS 118 for public comments in January 2025.  
The Standard requires entities to classify income and expenses into five categories: operating, investing, financing, income taxes and discontinued operations. For instance, income and expenses from assets that generate returns independently such as debt or equity investment will be classified under investing category while, income
Topics : ICAI Indian Accounting Standards Accounting norms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon