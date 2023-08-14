India takes lead in climate policymaking amid a hectic negotiation time

It is negotiation time. With less than a month to go for the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month, officials from multiple countries are busy giving the final touches to proposals. But they won’t be losing any sleep over one.

The Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), aimed at slashing the use of petrol and diesel in global transport and accelerating the adoption of cleaner fuels, has already found in-principal support from most G20 members. Its formal launch at the summit will mark the third multilateral initiative created by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.