Come September, India will be hosting the largest, and most significant international gathering in its history as the leaders of the G20 nations reach New Delhi for their annual summit.The 18th Leaders Summit of the G20 will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. The first summit to be held in South Asia, it will also host the largest delegation of 43 Heads of State and Government, as well as the heads of international organizations.A major milestone for India's growing economic clout and global footprint, it will also be a key validation of the country's evolving foreign policy which has created a new space for India's rising geopolitical ambitions.Founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises, the G20 is the world's primary venue for international economic and financial cooperation.Bringing together the 20 most powerful economies in the world, the G20 grouping includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also a member.The grouping represents about 85 per cent of global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. It may grow to represent a much larger chunk of humanity, if India's proposal to expand membership to the African Union is accepted by all leaders later this year. Since 2008, the G20 nations have convened at least once a year, bringing together leaders for an annual gathering that has wide geopolitical implications. The annual summits have become the core of global policymaking on pressing financial, strategic and economic matters over the past decade.Eyes on IndiaDuring its G20 presidency, India is in the process of hosting a total of 230 meetings across 32 different sectors, at more than 60 different cities across India. In the past, G20 meetings have been held in 9-10 cities by a host nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.In-person participation during India’s G20 Presidency is among the largest ever. Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities attended G20-related meetings till late April, when the hundredth G20 meeting in India was held. This included participation from G20 members, nine invitee countries and 14 international organisations.Looking beyond the dignitaries, India is also welcoming a much higher number of overall foreign visitors as part of G20. Earlier this year, the Tourism Ministry had projected that 150.000 such guests will arrive in India in 2023 to take part in events, including those being held by engagement groups outside the government umbrella.Holding the G20 Presidency, India has the prerogative to invite other allied nations to the summit. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE will be guest nations.SummitDateVenueHost LeaderMajor outcome1stNov, 2008Washington D.C, USGeorge W. BushGeneral agreement on cooperation in key areas to strengthen economic growth, deal with 2008 financial crisis, and lay foundation for global financial reform to avoid similar crises in future2ndApr, 2009London, UKGordon BrownIn principle agreement on $1.1 trillion global stimulus package to improve international finance, credit and trade, establishment of financial stability forum working with the IMF, attempt to bring wider global regulation of hedge funds and credit-rating agencies3rdSep, 2009Pittsburgh, USBarack ObamaBoosting influence of major developing nations like India, China and Brazil, G20 became the new permanent council for international economic cooperation replacing the smaller G8, which continued to meet on major security issues.4thJun, 2010Toronto, CanadaStephen HarperFacing a fragile global recovery, nations agreed to cut budget deficits by half by 2030, and reduce debt-to-GDP ratio in each economy by 2016, agreed on financial institutions being taxed separately by national governments.5thNov, 2010Seoul, South KoreaLee Myung-bakAgrrement on shifting 6% quota and voting rights at the IMF to emerging and developing nations and adjustment of IMF's Executive Board's composition, the Basel III agreement, and solutions to problems faced by Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFI)6thNov, 2011Cannes, FranceNicolas SarkozyLaunch of Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) and endorsement of Action Plan on Food Price Volatility and Agriculture7thJun, 2012Los Cabos, MexicoFelipe CalderónEstablishment of country-specific measures to strengthen demand, growth, confidence and financial stability under Los Cabos Growth and Jobs Action Plan, extension of earlier pledge to resist and roll back protectionist trade and investment measures to 2014-end8thSep, 2013Saint Petersburg, RussiaVladimir PutinMeeting amidst sharp differences over possible US military action against Syria, nations committed to previous pledges including rationalize and phase out inefficient fuel subsidies encouraging wasteful consumption in the medium term9thNov, 2014Brisbane, AustraliaTony AbbottTargeted goal of increasing economic growth by an extra 2% through commitments made, increasing infrastructure investment through creation of a four-year infrastructure hub Global Infrastructure Hub10thNov, 2015Antalya, TurkeyRecep Tayyip ErdoğanSummit mostly focused on political rather than economic issues due to the terrorist attacks in Paris, in which 130 people were killed, and a declaration on fighting terrorism was adopted11thSep, 2016Hangzhou, ChinaXi JinpingHangzhou Consensus' called on G20 to deliver more inclusive economic growth through co-ordinated macroeconomic policy, open trade and innovation.12thJul, 2017Hamburg, GermanyAngela MerkelA new emphasis on the need for trade deals to be reciprocal and non-discriminatory towards developing countries, reduced the previous emphasis on the primacy of liberalization and the promotion of free market economics across the board.13thNov, 2018Buenos Aires, ArgentinaMauricio MacriA gender mainstreaming strategy across the G20 agenda put gender equality at the centre of its governance, new resources for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorized14thJun, 2019Osaka, JapanShinzō AbeThe new 'Osaka Track' committed to promote efforts on international rule-making on digital economy, especially on data flow and electronic commerce, 'Osaka Blue Ocean Vision' aimed to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 205015thNov, 2020VirtualKing SalmanFocussed on health and Covid-19, nations promised to collaborate on research and technology to battle the pandemic, and extend support to developing and underdeveloping countries, G20 Riyadh InfraTech Agenda outline investments for delivering better social, economic and environmental outcomes15thOct, 2021Rome, ItalyMario DraghiAgreement announced on global taxation regime for multinationals with a 15% minimum corporate tax, a new target of channeling $100 billion of IMF funds towards poorest nations was set17thNov, 2022Bali, IndonesiaJoko WidodoRussia and China jointly agreed Russia should not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine while most nations condemned Moscows actions in Ukraine.18thSep, 2023New Delhi, IndiaNarendra Modi…