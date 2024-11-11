Govt to open e-Shram portal for registration of self-employed workers

To encourage self-employed workers to register themselves on the e-Shram portal, the government will introduce a facility aimed at bringing on the database people who own or run micro enterprises or are hawkers or vendors.

“When the registrations are done, many a time people engaged in small businesses like hawking and vending, or running a kirana store don’t get themselves registered because they don’t consider themselves ‘workers’. However, essentially they are workers in the unorganised sector. Introducing a separate functionality on the portal to get these self-employed workers to register will help them to come within the ambit of this