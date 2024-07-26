Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Open and shut case: New income-tax rules offer one-step resolution

Flat 60% tax on undisclosed income to reduce litigation, says CBDT chief

tax taxation
Premium

Representative Picture

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
The new rules for search and seizure by the income-tax (I-T) department, announced in the Union Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, have the potential to reduce litigation and enhance compliance by ensuring resolution in one go, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal has said.
  
A case will be settled if the taxpayer accepts the findings of the department and agrees to pay “60 per cent tax on the undisclosed income”, he said. 

These rules will come into effect from September 1. 
 
“The proceedings following the search take a long time. However, under the proposed scheme,

Also Read

Open to feedback on tax changes but... read FinMin latest remark on Budget

Taxpayers can opt for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme from Dec 31: CBDT chairman

Budget 2024: Old tax regime may still help you save more, here's the math

Income Tax Day 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

Union Budget 2024: Beginning of remarkable direct tax reforms by Modi 3.0

Topics : Income tax Income Tax filing tax payment taxpayers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon