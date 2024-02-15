Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

New US sanctions target India's biggest crude grades from Russia

Urals and Sokol accounted for every 4 out of 5 barrels of Russian supplies to India last year

Crude oil
Premium

A Russian consulate official told ‘Business Standard’ that the US was tightening sanctions, but Russia was working on logistical options to ensure deliveries to India | Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
After targeting vessels carrying premium Russian crudes like Sokol to India that violate a sanctioned price cap in December, Washington is now gunning for tankers transporting the cheaper, Russian benchmark Urals, enforcing new sanctions every month.

Taken together, Urals and Sokol accounted for every 4 out of 5 barrels of Russian supplies to India last year, and 30 per cent of the country’s overall crude imports.

Liberia-registered tanker NS Leader, which transported a combined 450,000 barrels last year on four trips to India bearing largely Urals, had to abandon plans for a fifth after sanctions were announced on its owner

Also Read

India may see lower savings from Russian oil in 2024 as discounts dip

India cautious as West makes new plan for economic sanctions on Russia

Govt owned refiners increase Russian oil imports despite G7 price cap

Indian Oil, RIL tap Iraqi oil wells amid surging cost of Russian Urals

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Japan slips to world's 4th-largest economy, behind US, China, and Germany

India-EFTA trade deal raises concerns on domestic access of generic drugs

Govt in talks with ministers of IEA member countries for full membership

Services trade surplus hits record $44.9 billion in December quarter

Sensex earnings yield gap with 10-year US treasury bond turns negative

Topics : India Russia India-Russia ties US sanctions Russia Ukraine Conflict Crude Oil India crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon