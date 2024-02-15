New US sanctions target India's biggest crude grades from Russia

A Russian consulate official told ‘Business Standard’ that the US was tightening sanctions, but Russia was working on logistical options to ensure deliveries to India | Photo: Bloomberg

After targeting vessels carrying premium Russian crudes like Sokol to India that violate a sanctioned price cap in December, Washington is now gunning for tankers transporting the cheaper, Russian benchmark Urals, enforcing new sanctions every month.

Taken together, Urals and Sokol accounted for every 4 out of 5 barrels of Russian supplies to India last year, and 30 per cent of the country’s overall crude imports.

Liberia-registered tanker NS Leader, which transported a combined 450,000 barrels last year on four trips to India bearing largely Urals, had to abandon plans for a fifth after sanctions were announced on its owner