NFRA to propose audit standards for LLPs at November 25 board meeting

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which had earlier drafted a Guidance Note on financial statements of LLPs

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has called a meeting of its board members on November 25 to discuss the audit standards for limited liability partnerships (LLPs), according to official sources.
 
The meeting will be attended by representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which had earlier drafted a Guidance Note on financial statements of LLPs.
 
This meeting would follow the two-day board meeting being held on Monday and Tuesday to get the views of the members on its proposed revisions to the Standards on Auditing 600 (SA 600) to match the international standards (ISA
