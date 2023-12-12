Sensex (-0.54%)
Nine states record a higher rate of inflation in November, shows data

India's overall inflation rate is higher than all the advanced economies

inflation
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
As many as nine states have recorded a higher rate of inflation compared to the national average in November. While the average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 5.55 per cent compared to the same time last year, it increased by 7.65 per cent in Odisha, 6.99 per cent in Rajasthan, and 6.78 per cent in Haryana. States like Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh — which have a higher inflation rate than the national average —recorded a rise between 5.56 per cent to 6.54 per cent.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:14 PM IST







