Modi govt at 9: Social goals to economic targets, here're hits & misses

The pandemic has weighed on growth in recent years and has worsened government finances. A lacklustre performance on trade may also have contributed to slower overall growth

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government presents a mixed picture on economic indicators, with recent numbers weighed down by the pandemic woes, even as progress remained steady on key social goals. The gross domestic product grew from around $2 trillion in 2014 to over $3 trillion now.

It is expected to cross the $5-trillion mark by 2027, according to numbers from the International Monetary Fund. The average Indian’s earnings, broadly measured by the per capita net national income, was 43 per cent higher in 2022-23, lower than the 50.5 per cent figure over a similar nine-year period ending in 2014-15.

The pandemic has weighed on growth in recent years and has worsened government finances. A lacklustre performance on trade may also have contributed to slower overall growth.

Exports rose slower than imports. Inflation has, however, moderated. National Family Health Survey data shows infant mortality rate declined significantly. The maternal
First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

