NMP 2.0 likely to depend more on roads, railway and coal sectors

Roads, railways, and coal together are likely to account for close to 70 per cent of the government’s takings from the upcoming second edition of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), set to run from FY26 to FY30.

In comparison, these three sectors are estimated to have contributed around 66 per cent in the first edition of the NMP-- FY22 to FY25.

The ₹10 trillion asset monetisation pipeline will rejig some of the priorities of the government in terms of generating revenue from brownfield assets, having learnt from the experiences of the first pipeline, but will continue to bank on sectors