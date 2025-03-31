No change likely in DPDP rules on data storage, cross-border data transfers

The government is unlikely to make any changes to the data storage and cross-border data transfer norms mentioned in the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) Rules, sources told Business Standard.

In an extensive consultation process that ended earlier this month, major tech companies and their representative industry bodies expressed reservations on a clause, which proposes that based on the recommendations of a government appointed committee, some kind of data may not be allowed to be transferred out of India or stored outside the country’s geographical limits.

Also, the need for liberalisation in digital services, including data