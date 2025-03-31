Monday, March 31, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / No change likely in DPDP rules on data storage, cross-border data transfers

No change likely in DPDP rules on data storage, cross-border data transfers

A team of US officials was in India till Saturday to hold trade agreement talks with the commerce department ahead of the proposed reciprocal tax announcement by the Trump administration

Bill on personal data protection, data protection laws, Tech companies
Premium

The draft DPDP Rules, which were released in January, are expected to provide clarity on the operational guidelines for the provisions of the Act that was passed by Parliament and ratified by the President in 2023

Aashish AryanNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is unlikely to make any changes to the data storage and cross-border data transfer norms mentioned in the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) Rules, sources told Business Standard.
 
In an extensive consultation process that ended earlier this month, major tech companies and their representative industry bodies expressed reservations on a clause, which proposes that based on the recommendations of a government appointed committee, some kind of data may not be allowed to be transferred out of India or stored outside the country’s geographical limits.
 
Also, the need for liberalisation in digital services, including data
Topics : Bill on personal data protection data protection laws Tech companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon