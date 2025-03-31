No quick fix for India to ramp up US energy imports amid tariff threat

India’s purchases of all US energy products have dropped in the last few years, driven by lack of competitive rates and geopolitical uncertainties, causing concern over how much more energy products India can import to plug a $36 billion trade surplus with the US and neutralize proposed tariffs by Washington.

Purchases of US crude oil more than doubled in March from February to the highest in seven months. Purchases in the first quarter of calendar 2025 averaged 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), around 25 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data accessed from market intelligence agency Kpler. But LNG