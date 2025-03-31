Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No quick fix for India to ramp up US energy imports amid tariff threat

No quick fix for India to ramp up US energy imports amid tariff threat

The attrition in US energy flows comes even as America announced 25% tariff on automobiles, and proposes to impose a reciprocal tariff on Indian products from April 2

Part of India’s plans to engage Washington involves purchase of more US energy

S Dinakar Amritsar
Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

India’s purchases of all US energy products have dropped in the last few years, driven by lack of competitive rates and geopolitical uncertainties, causing concern over how much more energy products India can import to plug a $36 billion trade surplus with the US and neutralize proposed tariffs by Washington.
 
Purchases of US crude oil more than doubled in March from February to the highest in seven months. Purchases in the first quarter of calendar 2025 averaged 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), around 25 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data accessed from market intelligence agency Kpler. But LNG
