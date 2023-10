The runway is on track. The passenger terminal is getting the steel structure that will support its roof. The air traffic control tower is now nearly 30 metres tall.

The Noida International Airport is a hub of hectic activity. An army of 7,000-odd workers is hard at work to get it up and running for test flights in the middle of 2024. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin by the end of next year with one runway, one terminal, and an